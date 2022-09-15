Cyberterrorists have never launched a successful computer attack on shipping operations at the Port of Hueneme, but Operations Manager Mike Morrison, who serves as the facilities security officer, knows the threat is ever present. Giant corporations with extensive security precautions have recently been victimized by cybercriminals demanding ransoms as well as government agencies including the Los Angeles Unified School District, whose computer systems were breached.
Morrison said one of the most important things to keep in mind is that the threat is always shifting.
“I think one of the main things about cybersecurity is it’s ever evolving. Just when you think you might have something figured out, it changes,” he said.
While efforts to educate port workers on the dangers of cyberattacks have been underway for many years, port officials staged their first cybersecurity seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 7, that drew about 50 participants from across the U.S. The seminar featured presentations by officials with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.
Morrison said the global supply chain is an increasingly attractive target for criminals seeking big payouts as well as cyberterrorists hoping to disrupt trade. There’s also a new federal requirement that ports have a cybersecurity action plan.
“There have been enough lessons learned from case studies of events that have impacted shipping companies and other supply chains,” he said. “And they can have serious downstream impacts, from warehousing to trucking to, you know, at the end of the day, the consumer.”
Morrison said one of the biggest takeaways of the event was the need for government agencies and private companies to work together to prevent cyberattacks. “It’s really a team effort. So the more that we can network and share information, perhaps the faster we can either squash an incident or maybe even prevent it.”
One of the presenters was Nick Duan, president and CTO of software company D-Tech which is developing new programs to keep computer systems safe from cyberattacks.
“Cybersecurity is kind of the buzzword of today,” he said. “It’s important from a national security perspective. Everything is connected with networks, computers.”
While a terror attack using guns or bombs would be obvious, attacks through computers can be far more subtle. “You can really see physical attackers, you know, coming to your front yard. But cyber is invisible sometimes. So that’s why the threat, as well as the consequence, if something happened, could be severe.”
Aaron Valance is the port’s information technology systems manager, and said one big worry that keeps him up at night is the possibility that a rogue nation might target the port for political reasons. That’s why it’s so important to follow the guidelines of agencies including the FBI, CISA and Coast Guard, he said.
“You can sleep a little better if you put the right tools in place,” Valance said. “The thing I’m most worried about is, is some nation-state looking to just make a statement by disrupting our supply chain.”
He added that some of the lessons learned about cybersecurity for government and business also can apply to everyone’s electronic devices. Cybercriminals are constantly aiming for elderly people and others who aren’t tech savvy.
“Social engineering is what I see mostly affecting the average man. I wouldn’t be surprised if you yourself had gotten a text message from someone you don’t know and they’re trying to engage in a conversation. And later on, that conversation would lead to them asking for money.”
Valance said everyone needs to remain vigilant to avoid being victimized by cybercriminals.
“If it just doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. ‘My bank’s never sent me this email before? Why is it prompting me for my password?’” he said. “And that’s when you take a step back and stop. I don’t think you can be complacent anymore. Those days are over.”