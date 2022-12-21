A2022 “Guide to Christmas Trees” issued by the American Christmas Tree Association (www.christmastreeassociation.org/2022-guide-to-christmas-trees) says “Artificial trees are used for an average of 10 years, but most are guaranteed for 20 years.” These numbers are significant because debates about the environmental impacts of a real Christmas tree versus an artificial one often include citations of a 2018 “Life Cycle Assessment” (www.christmastreeassociation.org/2018-acta-life-cycle-assessment) report, also authored by the association. This report concluded only five Christmas seasons’ uses of an artificial tree enable it to pass an environmental “break even” point, where manufactured trees become environmentally preferable to purchasing a real tree each year. If one were to use only these facts, artificial trees may seem to be the environmental winner.
However, the study is unconvincing to many, partly because the association sponsoring the study is comprised of people in the business of importing and selling artificial trees. In 2019, Jami Warner, executive director of the association, responded to my questions about the objectivity of the study by pointing out in an email, “We are certainly not the only organization to sponsor a Life Cycle Assessment of its own product. I think it’s pretty standard.”
The study also includes several caveats. For example, “The impact of both types of trees varies based on how far consumers travel to get their tree, how they dispose of their tree (for live trees, landfill, incineration, or compost), and how long consumers use their trees.”
This month, a seemingly unbiased source weighed in on the debate with a flurry of data in an app allowing inputs to be customized for each user’s situation. Omni Calculator (www.omnicalculator.com), which derives its revenue from a stream of advertisements running unobtrusively along the side of each of its online worksheets, developed a Christmas Tree Footprint Calculator (press.omnicalculator.com/218964-christmas-tree-footprint-calculator-shows-how-to-have-a-green-christmas?preview=true). Plugging in data I considered typical for Ventura County, the program concluded that an artificial tree must be reused seven times to bring its carbon impact down to the level of a tree trucked to Ventura County from Oregon. However, when I contacted Omni Calculator researchers about their assumptions, I found they were counting incineration with energy recovery as “recycling.”
Years ago, cogeneration was common, with wood burned in cement kilns and other high temperature uses. Now, all of Ventura County’s waste wood, including Christmas trees, is used for mulch or compost. In response to this input, Omni Calculator researchers altered their app to provide an option for recycling without incineration. Consequently, the number of artificial tree reuses required to equal the impact of a cut tree skyrocketed to 14. Again, checking Omni researchers’ assumptions, I found they had counted all trees as being composted, and the compost replacing fertilizer. Neither of these assumptions is correct, so they are again altering the app. The answer will be somewhere between seven and 14.
Over the past eight years, Omni Calculator has built an enormous international audience and has continued improving by incorporating users’ input, as in this case of Christmas trees. The app claims over 20 million views of its website per month. With a goal of making “decisions more rational, one calculation at a time,” the site offers over 3,000 online tools, helping users with everything from comparing investments based on interest calculations to determining if users are overweight, based on body mass index calculations.
Still, as the Omni Calculator website states, “ . . . we perceive the world through the lens of our emotions, feelings, and intuition.” Maria Kluziak, an Omni Calculator spokesperson, told me via email that researchers stay “free from non-scientific influence.” But actual decisions about tree purchases seem more likely to be influenced by factors such as family traditions.
For example, some families accustomed to cutting their own tree at Hagle Christmas Tree Farm in Somis will be glad to hear efficiency improvements made to the farm’s irrigation systems have resulted in more and better inventory this year. “Cut-your-own” trees are selling with no increase in average prices over last year, according to owner Keely Hagle.
Consumers interested in buying a tree certified by the Oregon Agricultural Department’s Socially and Environmentally Responsible Farm (SERF) program may need to go soon to the Mupu Tree Farm retail site on Ojai Road near Santa Paula. Owner Karen Karayan reported only 15 such trees left as of Wednesday.
For about 10,000 local buyers per year, the annual choice is Big Wave Dave’s, with locations in Ventura, Camarillo, Moorpark and Santa Barbara. The owner, Dave Lindren, also works for the largest local composter, Agromin, so he ensures the flocking used for simulated snow on the trees he sells will not be a contaminant.
Of course, some alternatives to either cut or artificial trees may truly be best for the environment. Green Thumb Nursery in Ventura sells about 5,000 cut trees per year, but, according to nursery manager Danny Blanco, increasingly, customers look for living trees they reuse for a few years and then plant at their homes. Blue spruces and Nordman firs are available for $80 to $110 for three-foot high specimens, but a large yard is needed for the eventual heights. More manageable, Blanco has three-foot dwarf cypress trees, which grow only to about 10 feet, and three-foot Golden Thuga trees, which grow to only about eight feet. Each is available for $50.
Omni Calculator may be run by brilliant, dedicated rationalists, but some alternatives listed and calculated on their website seem unlikely to satisfy many people’s desire for holiday cheer. The website provides instructions for making a simulated Christmas tree out of a stack of old books. Carbon footprint, nearly zero. Christmas spirit, perhaps also zero.
David Goldstein, Environmental Resource Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, may be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.