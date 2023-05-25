Remodeled Casitas Water Adventure to open May 27

The Casitas Water Adventure water park plays an important role at Lake Casitas Recreation Area since body contact with the reservoir is prohibited. Temperatures often top 100 degrees during Ojai Valley summers and the popular attraction offers a refreshing place for campers and locals to cool off.
An aquatic play structure was built in 1998 featuring kid-sized water slides and colorful spinning wheels that splashed water on people below. A lazy river was added in 2003, providing guests of all ages with a leisurely place to float along a winding, watery course surrounded by scenic Ojai trees and mountains. Prior to the pandemic, about 80,000 guests visited Casitas Water Adventure each year during its season that typically began on Memorial Day Weekend and ended around the end of summer.
But time and elements took a toll on the infrastructure, while advances in water park technology made parts of the facility increasingly obsolete. Extensive repairs on the aquatic play structure were conducted in 2015 that were necessary for continued operation, but even then it was becoming apparent that more significant improvements needed to be made.
While the pandemic led to the closure of Casitas Water Adventure in 2020 and 2021, COVID did not stop the planning process for a new and improved aquatic play structure. An aquatics design and operations consulting firm was hired in June of 2021 and found issues including visible rusting as well as cracking on the majority of the support beams, piping and base supports. Casitas Municipal Water District General Manager Michael Flood said it was determined that the aquatic play structure was deteriorating beyond repair.
“We finally had to demolish it,” Flood said. “It just wasn’t safe. And the folks that originally manufactured the unit were out of business, so being able to get replacement parts was impossible.”
There was an extensive process to determine exactly what type of replacement aquatic play structure should be built.
“The lake staff put a lot of work into it, went and actually attended a conference, talked to a number of manufacturers and found places where those are being operated,” said Flood, adding that an aquatic play structure model in Visalia from a company called SplashTacular looked like a great fit and was ultimately selected.
Flood said the Casitas Municipal Water District Board of Directors was given several options for the size and amenities that were desired, and it was decided a larger structure that could be used by a greater number of people — adults in addition to children — was needed. “The old structure was fairly small and it only would accommodate children and teens. And we wanted something that adults could get on and ride with their kids.”
By last summer, the lazy river portion of the water park reopened to the public, but the area where the aquatic play structure had been located was cordoned off. Since that time a new aquatic play structure has been constructed and is set for a grand opening on Saturday, May 27. The new structure includes five water slides, with three of them geared towards older kids and adults, along with elements resembling trees, giant water buckets and even a whimsical travel trailer perched high in the air. The new aquatic play structure cost $2.8 million and was financed by a bank loan, Flood said.
By raising the entrance fee from $17 to $23, Flood said the water park should generate a surplus. “It’s wholly paid for by those that use the water park. So it will not come out of people’s water bills at all.” He added that the plan should put the water park on financially sustainable footing going forward.
Some of the money generated by the increased fees will be set aside for future repairs to the lazy river, Flood said, since that feature is also starting to show its age.
“There’s a pumping system that creates the flow in the river, and those are all in vaults that sit below ground. And so they’ve had problems with corrosion and basically really need to redo the way those are put together in bringing some of those pumps up out of the ground and into cabinets,” Flood said. “I would say maybe two or three years from now we’ll be able to do that and make some changes to that equipment. Overall, the lazy river itself is in decent shape. It’s kind of a big, long pool, you know, so we clean it and maintain it every year. It’s doing really well, but the equipment needs some refurbishment.”
He said that even though the new aquatic play structure is not quite ready for its debut, there’s a lot of buzz around the recreation area among people who have seen it and are anticipating the chance to ride the slides and cool off under the splashing water.
“There’s a lot of excitement out there,” Flood said. “It really came out excellent.”
Casitas Water Adventure, 11311 Santa Ana Road, Ventura, 805-649-1122, www.casitaswater.org/recreation/casitas-water-adventure.