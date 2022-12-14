Small Vessel Liability Fairness Act passes House

Kathleen McIlvain doesn’t want other families to suffer the way hers did after her son Charles died in a fire aboard the dive boat Conception near Santa Cruz Island on Labor Day Weekend of 2019.
Charles McIlvain was an accomplished animator who left a career as an environmental engineer to study computer graphics, and went on to work on blockbusters including the Harry Potter and Spider-Man movies.
His mother told the Ventura County Reporter that his loss was felt across Hollywood.
“He was so proud of his work, and he really loved the collaboration with other people,” she said of her son, who was 42 when he died. “He was just that kind of guy. And he really, really loved mentoring the new guys coming in and gals coming in to show him his love for what he was doing and make them excited about making movies.”
Charles McIlvain was married and his wife also loved SCUBA diving, but she had to be out of town for work while he went on the ill-fated dive trip by himself.
At the time of the tragedy, his family knew nothing about a 1851 law stipulating that vessel owners may not be held financially liable for losses if a vessel is totally destroyed like Conception was after it burned to the waterline and sank.
What happened regarding that archaic law after the family learned about the disaster was yet another blow, McIlvain said. “My daughter-in-law received a FedEx package shortly after Charlie was killed that was basically a lawsuit suing him, showing that they were going to execute this limitation of liability. This was addressed to our son that my daughter-in-law picked up at her door. She was already crushed. We all are still crushed. That was before the last body was even found.”
Despite their grief, the advocacy by McIlvain and other families who lost loved ones has led to significant changes in maritime law inspired by the disaster.
Congressmember Salud Carbajal, who represents Santa Barbara and Ventura, serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and is chair of the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation. Two years ago he helped pass the Small Vessel Passenger Safety Act that enacted new safety measures for small passenger vessels. The bill included requirements that boats have no less than two means of escape to different parts of the vessel, stricter standards for fire alarm systems and monitoring devices to ensure the wakefulness of crew members on night watch, all of which may have saved lives aboard Conception. The bill also included safety standards for storing cameras and phones with lithium ion batteries, which may have played a role in the fire’s origin.
A second maritime bill inspired by the disaster passed in the House of Representatives on Dec. 8 and is expected to soon be signed into law by President Biden, according to a news release from Carbajal about the Small Vessel Liability Fairness Act, S.2805.
“I’m proud to see important reforms that I’ve fought for approved by a bipartisan majority of the House today – including long-overdue updates to maritime liability laws that have denied victims’ families compensation for wrongful deaths at sea,” Carbajal said. “This is an important change, inspired by the families of the 34 precious lives lost on the Conception in 2019 that will ensure families of future maritime disasters do not face the same antiquated laws when seeking the support they deserve.”
Carbajal wanted the bill to apply retroactively to cover the families who lost loved ones on the Conception, but said that version of the bill faced headwinds.
“Unfortunately, in the course of bipartisan negotiations earlier this year on our bill, there were some that felt that making this change retroactive for all past maritime accidents, as I had proposed, would go too far,” Carbajal said. “I completely disagree with that line of thinking, especially when it comes to getting justice for victim’s families — but I believe fixing our laws for the future will be the best case for proving them wrong. I am actively exploring the pathway to building on today’s success by enabling restitution for the families of Conception victims that I have worked with and gotten to know over the past three years.”
It’s not yet clear how the new law will impact civil cases already filed by some of the families, which are in a holding pattern pending resolution of a criminal case against the boat captain. Jerry Boylan of Santa Barbara could face up to 10 years in federal prison for “seaman’s manslaughter,” and has pleaded not guilty.
While nothing will bring her son back, McIlvain said she’s happy Congress has taken notice.
“We’re grateful there was a bipartisan agreement in the House. We are disappointed they didn’t make it retroactive,” she said. “We pray to God there’s never another accident like this, but if there is another boat fire, that other families don’t have to, on top of everything else, deal with this kind of archaic law being thrown at them.”