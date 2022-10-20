The race for the 38th Assembly District features first-time Republican candidate Cole Brocato and Democrat Steve Bennett, who’s seeking his second term after many years on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors and Ventura City Council.
The district includes Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Paula and Ojai, as well as portions of Camarillo.
Brocato told the Ventura County Reporter that he understands the challenges posed by small business owners since he and his wife buy homes to renovate and sell, and he hopes to bring a “fresh perspective” to Sacramento. He said things have gotten worse in California during the time Bennett has been in office.
“We’ve got more homelessness, not less. We’ve got higher inflation, not lower. We’ve got higher gas prices. We’ve got less jobs, less affordability. My generation is leaving California. People in their 30s, people who want to start families, people who want a shot at the American dream are racing out of here. And it’s a true shame because Ventura County is beautiful. So I think the biggest contrast is that I am a citizen candidate. I’m not a politician,” Brocato said.
Bennett told the Ventura County Reporter there are clear contrasts between his views and those of his opponent, and he believes voters appreciate his accomplishments during the decades he’s served in office. “I think there are just two things that stand out. There’s a difference between us in terms of experience, trying to get things done. You know, I have a long track record of what I would call good government legislation. And [Brocato] just doesn’t have a track record in terms of actually making government work. And the second thing is, he just represents a completely different philosophical view than I do.”
One of the issues Bennett said voters have been talking to him about on the campaign trail is his successful bill to end gun shows at the state-owned Ventura County Fairgrounds, an issue where Brocato disagrees with him.
“We in the United States have far more gun violence than all the other modern industrial countries in the world. And it’s not that we suddenly have so many more mentally deranged people. The difference between us and these other countries is that we have so much more access,” Bennett said. “The gun show with all of the advertisements . . . simply perpetuates the gun culture.”
Brocato said he met the owners of the gun show and believes the events should have continued at the fairgrounds. “No one goes to the gun show and leaves with a firearm. That’s a myth. It doesn’t happen. There’s a lot of good safety stuff that’s already in place. And I think that it’s an opportunity for the people that want to find out about the firearms world or want to, you know, buy knives or knick knacks or anything else. It was a revenue gainer for Ventura County. It was a business that had been around for a long time. It was very safe. It’s not like we had, you know, criminal incidents there or things like that.”
Another issue where Bennett draws a difference between himself and Brocato is global warming. “He doesn’t think that there’s climate change. On all of the issues that sort of flow from that, he represents that extreme on the other side. So there’s that stark contrast between the two of us on all of these things. All of those issues that are associated with climate deniers and all the other conspiracy theories that are out there.”
Brocato was asked about his views on climate change by the Ventura County Reporter, and he said that while humans are a contributing factor there are other causes such as solar flares, and not all of the scientific questions have been settled.
“I think that Steve Bennett is an alarmist,” Brocato said. “I think I’ve heard from people for several decades now that the world is going to end and that the sea levels are going to rise and all these things are going to happen. And I think that it’s extreme politics. When you hold the end of the world over people’s head, that’s quite the threat tactic.”
California State University Channel Islands Adjunct Professor of Political Science Tim Allison told the Ventura County Reporter that the district clearly favors any Democrat, and Bennett’s experience and name recognition clearly helps his chances for reelection.
“Steve has been a workhorse,” Allison said. “He takes on some issues that aren’t necessarily flashy, but they are important. Like his latest thing is handling water in California. Challenging issue, important issue, but not necessarily the issue that’s going to get you the excitement of the electorate.”