Voters in the 42nd assembly district have a choice between Democrat Jacqui Irwin, who is seeking her fifth two-year term after spending 10 years on the Thousand Oaks City Council, and Republican Lori Mills, a Simi Valley real estate agent making her first bid for elected office.
The district includes Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley as well as portions of western Los Angeles County including Calabasas, Malibu and Bel Air.
Mills told the Ventura County Reporter she’s running to shake up the status quo in Sacramento.
“I’m a businesswoman who never intended on running for office until I read [Irwin’s] record. She’s a career politician who’s been in office since 2005,” said Mills. “I have nothing to gain by running. I just feel that the people of California deserve to be represented and not ruled.”
Irwin told the Ventura County Reporter her record shows she’s pragmatic and has a history of legislative achievement.
“I have a long record of working in a bipartisan way to get things done for my community. I have passed bills that focus on education, on the environment, on cybersecurity. We have worked very hard on trying to solve problems that are facing the community,” Irwin said. “So I really see myself as a bipartisan problem solver.”
Irwin went on to say that when she’s been talking to voters on the campaign trail, inflation has been one of the biggest concerns she’s been hearing about
“It is a worldwide issue right now. And so, yes, the obvious thing would be to blame those in power. But we really need to look at what are the core causes and decisions that have been made at the federal level to do a lot of stimulus spending, which could lead to short-term inflation,” said Irwin.
Mills said she has a plan to help put money back in people’s wallets: “We can cut the gas tax. I think we need to cut a lot of red tape. You know, regulations are a tax on the people. So I think for every regulation proposed, we need to cut 10. I think the state needs an audit. We need to cut the bureaucracy and these high-paid bureaucrats that are in it for themselves. And I think by doing so and lowering the expenditures, we can give the money back to the people because it’s all ultimately taken from the people.”
According to Irwin, the legislature looked at a reduction in the gas tax but instead passed a rebate that will help consumers.
“Leadership decided that it would make more sense to put money directly into the pockets of consumers. So there are going to be rebates coming out this month for people earning up to $250,000,” she said. “Those rebates, you know, if you price it out, could really help people. In the long run, how the economy works is pretty complicated. And, you know, we are having a lot of arguments about what should be done with interest rates and how quickly should they rise. You know, obviously, all those things are out of my purview.”
Irwin said there’s a clear contrast between herself and Mills. “I don’t know much about Lori, except that she looks very extreme and she tends to spew a lot of conspiracy theories. And I don’t think that that’s necessarily a way to solve problems.”.
Mills accused Irwin of running her campaign against former President Donald Trump even though he’s not in the race. “She said I vacationed at Mar-a-Lago. Never vacationed there, I went to an event there. She basically said that I’m anti-choice. I’m not anti-choice. I’m anti-full-term abortion,” Mills said. “She said I wanted to ban books in school. That’s a lie. All I want is balance in the libraries in school. Our libraries should not look like left-wing extreme centers. They should be balanced. They can keep any book they want to, but they have to have balance. It has to have both sides of the story.”
Tim Allison is an adjunct professor of political science at California State University Channel Islands. He said Mills is definitely going to appeal to many Republicans but broadening her appeal to independent voters may pose a challenge.
“What has really helped [Irwin] is she’s not only a moderate candidate, but her choice of committee assignments has really matched the interests of the county. You know, she’s on agriculture, business, higher ed, veterans and some stuff on cybersecurity. And I mean, those committee choices have really matched with our economy in Ventura County and given her an entree into communities that are looking not for a Republican or Democratic assemblyperson, they’re just looking for a strong representation,” Allison said. “I’d be surprised if Irwin’s reelection is even threatened in this election.”