Bernardo Perez and Janice Parvin, candidates for Ventura County Supervisor in District 4, faced off Oct. 4 in a debate that took place at Moorpark’s High Street Arts Center. The debate was co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of Ventura County and the Moorpark Chamber of Commerce.
Both candidates live in Moorpark and the district also includes neighboring Simi Valley. Parvin now serves as Moorpark’s mayor, while Perez is a former Moorpark mayor who is also currently an elected member of the Ventura County Community College District board of trustees.
During her opening comments Parvin stressed her experience serving on the city council for 20 years, including mayor for the last 14.
“I’ve worked on countywide boards and commissions. And I have collaborated effectively with local officials across not only our region, but the state,” Parvin said.
Perez said in his opening statement that he hopes to protect and preserve Ventura County’s quality of life if elected. He said his qualifications include leadership on the college board that helped prepare the workforce for high-paying jobs, and also talked about his past efforts to strengthen Naval Base Ventura County.
“We prevented the closure of our naval base and saved related civilian jobs,” said Perez. “Ventura County has the same challenging issues as other communities, but they are manageable and solvable if we continue to come together for a shared purpose.”
PRIORITIZING MENTAL HEALTH, FUNDING FOR EAST COUNTY
Both candidates were asked what their biggest priority would be if elected. Parvin said expanding mental health services was the biggest need.
“Ventura County Behavioral Health did a survey of the entire county. And what was interesting was East County had the highest need for mental health services,” she said, adding that while the planned creation of a crisis stabilization unit in eastern Ventura County should help, the system still needs greater capacity overall. “These patients need treatment and we’re really not properly serving them. And with the proliferation of drugs, and you’re seeing on the news every day that now we have 269 accidental overdoses in Ventura County, and it’s a 94% increase since 2019. We’re turning our public safety officers into social workers, and that is not the solution.”
Perez said his top priority will be making sure government funding flows to East County communities.
“We have the same challenges and needs as the rest of the county…Oxnard is the most populous city so it’s understandable a lot of the resources have gone that way historically,” he said. “We live in a high income area here, so the perception is that we don’t have issues, but we do. And so I want to make sure that those programs and services are available to us here in the East County.”
ADDRESSING THE LOCAL ECONOMY
Both candidates were asked about ways they would improve the local economy. Parvin said she would work to lure more jobs from L.A.
“With all the homeless people in L.A. County right now, there are businesses wanting to come to Ventura County to get away and escape,” she explained. “So my plan is to go after those companies similar to what the governor of Texas did when he came to California to take our businesses. I want to go to L.A. County and I want to bring some of those really high paid jobs back to our county.”
Perez said his work on the Workforce Development Board of Ventura County has helped retain and attract new businesses, and he’s also been a leader on providing housing opportunities for workers.
“One of the biggest challenges to employers in retaining and attracting the workforce is the cost of housing here. And over the years, I have helped produce hundreds of housing opportunities for working families, those just entering the job market, and for those that want to improve their skills and increase their income levels. But they need to be able to afford to live here,” he said.
MEASURES A AND B
One area of disagreement was when both candidates were asked about their vote on Measures A and B, which were defeated in the last election. The measures involved proposed regulations on the oil industry such as increasing the distance required between wells and schools.
Perez said he voted in favor of the strengthened regulations. “You would have helped put in safeguards to protect the environment, protect the air quality, and protect our water supply from contamination.”
Parvin said she voted against supporting strengthened local rules because the oil industry is already heavily regulated. “Look at the price of gas right now and then tell me that we should give up one of the best resources we have in our county. There are so many safeguards and regulations on the oil industry that all it was doing was adding more regulation. And that’s one thing that we do in California is we overregulate.”
COMMUNITY SERVICE, ACCOMPLISHMENTS
During their closing statements, Perez said he’s been encouraged to run for supervisor because of his temperament and commitment to community service.
“They believed I could have a positive impact on their quality of life and that of their family. They liked the manner in which I work. I treat everyone with dignity and respect. I get to know the other person’s story. This is the first step to understanding each other, leading to mutual trust and respect,” he said. “This makes it possible to overcome differences and seek common ground. This campaign is not about me and any personal goals. It is about the direct, positive impact I make.”.
Parvin said her accomplishments and endorsements speak for themselves.
“I led our community through the Great Recession, several fires, a flood event, and now a pandemic. I am a public safety candidate and my endorsements prove it,” she said. “We have inflation to deal with, water shortages, homelessness, mental health and catching up on our education. And I know I can find consensus and move our county forward.”
