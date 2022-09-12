Downtown Ventura jewelry store owner Debbie Fox created quite a stir with a website she helped launch last month that raised questions about the General Plan update under development by Ventura city officials.
The website titled “Preserve Downtown Ventura” included an animation showing boxy, six-story buildings sprouting on the tops of well-known two-story properties on Main Street, including the Star Lounge. The animation was widely shared on social media, and led to angry emails to city leaders about the need to preserve historic buildings and downtown’s charm.
The strong feelings spilled over into a public meeting on Aug. 30 at the Museum of Ventura County attended by over 200 residents, where three development proposals were released for the first time as part of the General Plan update process. City officials sought to reassure residents that increased building heights in the central part of downtown are not being proposed, and that the process has a long way to go before any final decisions are made.
But those reassurances did not stop some in attendance from displaying their anger with shouts and interruptions that led to at least one threat of removal from the public meeting.
Along with fears of tall buildings overshadowing historic areas of Ventura, residents also expressed frustration over the complex nature of the proposals, high rents at recently completed apartment complexes, and how city leaders will find enough water to support future development.
Preserve Downtown Ventura stirs controversy
Fox, who owns Fox Fine Jewelry with her husband George, also serves as a board member of the business improvement district Downtown Ventura Partners. She spoke with the Ventura County Reporter following the public meeting, and said she’s glad the website helped raise community awareness.
“Our post got a tremendous amount of people interested,” Fox said. “This needs to be a public dialogue, but I am not sure that is happening. The impression that many people have is that the city says they are doing outreach, but then they don’t listen or they ignore what people are saying.”
The controversial Preserve Downtown Ventura website led Ventura Community Development Director Peter Gilli to post an Aug. 26 letter on the city website with the subject line, “Correcting the Record on Building Heights and Historic Structures.”
“We have no objections to DVP, or any individual, group or organization, strongly advocating positions on the future of downtown or any other part of the community. We welcome such input. The City had concerns that the website repeated a narrative that the City was doing things that were not true. And a false narrative in social media can lead to heightened emotions and make it harder for the community to have a civil, open dialogue. Tensions have certainly been raised,” Gilli wrote.
Since the Preserve Downtown Ventura website was first posted, it’s been revised with toned-down language and the animation described by Gilli as false was removed.
Three ideas presented
The three alternatives for future growth presented at the public meeting included controversial topics related to housing density and the possibility of developing new homes on farmland. City officials were careful to say the proposals represent a starting point for discussion and it will be many months before the updated general plan is oficially adopted.
While city leaders say there’s no proposal to allow six-story buildings in the central part of downtown, six-story buildings are part of the discussion for other areas of the city. Also under consideration is seeking voter approval to develop agricultural land protected by Ventura’s SOAR, or Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources law.
Assistant Community Development Director Neda Zayer told the Ventura County Reporter after the meeting that city officials hope to hear a variety of opinions on how the city should develop over the next 20 to 30 years.
“We understand there are perspectives on both sides of the topic . . . There are people who believe that there needs to be more housing and growth and believe the future of the city would be enhanced with that. And there are people who do not want any change or any growth,” she said. “And so what we want to do is create an environment where people can share that feedback, those ideas, and in a lot of different ways.”
Neighborhood councils planned
All cities in California are required to have a current General Plan. Updates are typically done every 10 to 20 years. Ventura’s last General Plan was adopted about 15 years ago.
Some of the main topics that must be included in General Plans include direction for housing development, preserving community character and guiding economic growth. Addressing climate change, fire safety and other environmental concerns are also important, according to city officials.
State law requires that cities plan for future housing and set targets, although it’s up to property owners to actually decide when to build. Up to 15,900 new housing units are planned for through 2050, according to city documents.
City leaders are taking the General Plan proposals before several Ventura neighborhood councils in coming weeks and have scheduled office hours at city hall and virtually for people to discuss their ideas and ask questions. Links to the latest proposals are also posted on a city website, planventura.com
City officials said the update process that began in the summer of 2020 should conclude next year.
Peter Gilli’s Aug. 26, 2022, letter is online at www.cityofventura.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/32724/Correcting-the-Record-on-Building-Heights-and-Historic-Structures-08-26-2022.
More information on the Ventura General Plan can be found at www.planventura.com.