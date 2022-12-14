VCR 2022 Photo Contest: Entries accepted through Dec. 19

Don’t forget – the Ventura County Reporter is currently accepting submissions for its annual photo contest! There’s still time to send in your entries, and we’ve extended the deadline to Dec. 19 in order to give all of you a little more time.
Send us your best photos from Jan. 1 through Dec. 15, 2022, for a chance to have your images published in the VCReporter and snag some serious bragging rights. Every year, we get numerous sunset photos, so here’s yet another reminder that we’d love to see something different.
Winning entries — including honorable mentions and staff favorites — will be published in the Jan. 5, 2023 issue of the VCReporter. Help us kick off 2023 with some fabulous images from the year that came before!
NEW PHOTO ENTRY DEADLINE: Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 5 p.m.
Email entries to: nshaffer@timespublications.com with VCR 2022 PHOTO CONTEST in the subject line.
Each entry/email submission must include the photographer’s name, address and phone number. Please include a brief note describing your experience.
All photographs must have been created on or after Jan. 1, 2022, and should not have been submitted to a previous VCReporter photo contest. Individuals are limited to two submissions each. Not applicable for website purchases.