Veterans Day is important to Bob Harris even though he never served in the military himself.
Harris is the executive director of the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (GCVF) in Camarillo, and was inspired to take the job four years ago because of his experience caring for his father who served in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in the 1950s.
“His PTSD really tormented his entire life. And at age 64, just six years, six months older than I am now, that PTSD took his life. So for me, I will be remembering one specific veteran, my father,” Harris said. “I could never do anything for my dad when he was alive, but maybe I could do something for other kids’ dads so they don't face the same fate.”
The GCVF is staging one of several Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 11. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Ventura County Veterans Memorial at the county government center near the corner of Victoria Avenue and Telephone Road, where flag poles carry the service flags of all five military branches.
Highlights of the annual event include speeches, the release of white doves and bagpipe music at the conclusion. Another part of the ceremony involves decommissioning the military service flags. “These are presented to five veterans in the community who will come forth and accept these in beautiful oak boxes,” Harris explained.
Of the veterans who were chosen to receive the honors this year, three were helped by the charity’s outreach program.
“They are homeless veterans in our care whose service records were notable. I think it's important to see that veterans, even once homeless, can be recovered and then restored, and then they can stand there with dignity and they can stand there with their brothers who also served,” Harris said.
While Memorial Day is a time when Americans honor those who lost their lives serving the nation, Harris said Veterans Day has a different purpose.
“It's a time when we remember all veterans, specifically those who are alive or with us, the sacrifices that they've made, the sacrifices they continue to make in their lives, carrying forth with injuries, things ranging from PTSD or unresolved mechanical injuries to their bodies. It's a time when the country should pause and give reverent thanks to those who sacrificed so much.”
Niel Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who will be delivering one of the featured speeches at the event. Smith served 22 years as an armored cavalry officer deployed multiple times to wars in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. He retired as a lieutenant colonel and now works at Amgen in Thousand Oaks while also serving on the board of the GCVF.
“I really just believe in recognizing the power of veterans in our society and recognizing them for the service that they've given us, and wanting to really give back and ensure that veterans have all the opportunities to succeed in life that their service has earned them,” Smith said.
The best part of Veterans Day ceremonies for Smith is hearing the stories of fellow veterans. “What gets me choked up is really when I hear the stories of service, you know, of what various people have done as part of their service and the pride that those people have when they speak about it. Or when the national anthem is played and you can just see the deep well of pride they have for having stepped up and being counted among those who served.”
Another Veterans Day observance is planned in Oxnard at the Veterans Memorial at downtown’s Plaza Park starting at 11 a.m. Some of the groups involved in that event include Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24, Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County, the Salvation Army, Knights of Columbus Council 750, Military Officers Association of America Ventura County Chapter and the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 231.
Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza will be one of the featured speakers.
“It’s an important Oxnard tradition to honor our local Veterans for their bravery in defending our freedom,” Zaragoza said in a news release about the event. “As someone who comes from a family with generations of members who’ve served in World War II, and more recently in Iraq and Afghanistan, we are forever grateful for their selfless service to our country. We look forward to recognizing all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on this holiday.”
Officials with the Ventura County Transportation Commission have also announced that local transit agencies are offering free rides to all active-duty service members and veterans Nov. 11.
“This program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all members of the U.S. military,” said VCTC Executive Director Martin Erickson. “We are grateful to veterans for their past service and to those who are bravely serving our country now.”