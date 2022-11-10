Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
Legislation passed in California, after previous defeats, mandating labeling requirements on, and public education about, non-flushable wipes. Wipes are fiber-based, moist, disposable, small, flat pieces of fabric, and the most common types are used for wiping baby bottoms, cleaning hard surfaces, or removing makeup.
Prior to January of this year, wipes packages included widely varying disposal information, and many wipe products were marketed as “flushable.” Consequently, consumers flushed wipes, accidentally causing problems in sewer systems. Flushed wipes designed to be durable, with long, synthetic fibers, clogged consumers’ household pipes or contributed to blockages between toilets and wastewater treatment plants, as the wipes caught on roots, grease accumulations, and other obstacles.
In particular, wipes tended to tangle into the mechanisms of lift station pumps in sewer systems. Clearing these obstructions subjected sewer maintenance workers to dangerous and nauseating conditions and was expensive. Despite operating with pumps designed to resist clogs, David Klotzle, the city of Camarillo’s Public Works Director, estimated that the annual cost for responding to clogged pumps at four pump stations in Camarillo to be approximately $20,000, including staff time and renting equipment needed to put pump stations back into service. Operators failing to promptly clear blockages risked backed up lines and sewage spills, for which agencies could be heavily fined.
“In response to clogs, it usually takes three or four people to get on all their safety gear, pull the pump, and make a repair. It varies from three to eight hours to clear a clog, six to 10 times per year at a location,” said Augustine Godinez, Wastewater Superintendent of Ventura County Water and Sanitation Department.
Prior legislative efforts to regulate wipes packaging, even as recently as California Assembly Bill 1672 in 2019, failed. As recorded in a court case involving a lawsuit against wipe manufacturers by a wastewater system operator (the Charleston, South Carolina, Water Systems case), wipe manufacturers presented several arguments against regulation. Manufacturers argued proof was insufficient to conclude wipes caused the problems specified and, manufacturers maintained, the alleged harm was caused by consumers flushing wipes, not by the companies themselves.
As use of wipes spiked during the pandemic, however, sewer problems multiplied. Eventually, manufacturers and distributors of wipes agreed to develop a set of regulations, equally applied to all, so no single company would have a competitive advantage through non-compliance. California Assembly Bill 818 (Bloom, 2021), passed as a “consensus bill” without opposition, according to Jessica Gauger, Director of Legislative Advocacy and Public Affairs for the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA), which sponsored the bill and built the consensus between industry leaders and wastewater system operators. The city of Camarillo, through its CASA representative, City Councilmember Charlotte Craven, was one of the primary advocates spurring the association to pursue the issue, according to Gauger.
Starting in January of this year, wipe manufacturers were required to sponsor public outreach efforts, and starting in July, most wipe packages had to meet labeling requirements. The exception is antibacterial wipes, which have until January 2023 to comply with labeling requirements.
To carry out the public education program, manufacturers sponsored a nonprofit organization, the Responsible Flushing Alliance. Outreach includes paid placement on Facebook and Twitter, educational materials for schools, fact sheets for groups touring wastewater facilities, presentations at wipe and wastewater industry events, and story and coloring books, featuring Apollo, a sewer clog-fighting dog, according to Lara Wyss, president of the Alliance and owner of the dog on which the cartoon canine character is based.
The public outreach effort focuses on wipes, but also includes information about other items not to flush, including pharmaceuticals and feminine hygiene products.
As for labeling, wipe packages now must include a universal “do not flush” symbol, a circle with a line through it, over a graphic of a person putting a wipe in a toilet. Regulations specify the minimum size of the graphic and contrast on the package. The words “do not flush” must also be on the product’s display panel, on the prominent side of packaging, facing the consumer.
A small percentage of wipes are still allowed to be labeled as “flushable,” according to Wyss, because these are made with short, natural fibers designed to degrade as easily as toilet paper.
Soon, the labeling solutions contained in California’s legislation are likely to be replicated on the national level. The Wastewater Infrastructure Pollution Prevention and Environmental Safety Act, HR 4602, has been introduced and has support “from both wastewater groups as well as from the wipes industry,” according to Wyss. Appropriately, following the acronym of the legislation, if enacted, the new law will be called “The WIPPES act.”
More information at www.flushsmartcalifornia.org.
David Goldstein, Ventura County Public Works Agency Environmental Resource Analyst, can be reached at david.goldstein@ventura.org , or 805-658-4312.