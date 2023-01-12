Ventura company apologizes for use of Hindu image following complaints
A Ventura yoga accessory company has taken to heart the concerns of Hindu religious leaders who took offense to one of their products.
The company Zen Fuego sells yoga towels for “hot yoga,” a practice that takes place in a superheated room where yogis sweat profusely. The towels come with a variety of artistic images including waves, wooden planks and abstract designs. But the one that generated controversy depicted Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, who has a head shaped like an elephant and human arms.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, issued a Dec. 22 statement demanding “immediate withdrawal” of the product and an apology.
Zed said Lord Ganesha is greatly revered and should be worshiped in temples and home shrines, “and not [used] to lie/sit/stand/tread/walk on or put abdomen, ankles, body, buttocks, calves, feet, genitals, groin, heels, hips, knees, legs, thighs, toes, umbilicus, etc. on or for absorbing/handling/wiping one’s sweat. Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees,” Zed’s statement said.
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion in the world, with about 1.2 billion adherents, Zed said. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshiped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.
“Companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of the immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesha to be displayed on a yoga towel,” he said.
After learning about the critical statement by Hindu leaders, the Ventura County Reporter reached out to Zen Fuego for a response to the concerns. While company officials did not initially respond, the towel suddenly disappeared from their website.
The Ventura County Reporter sent the company another email after the towel was removed from the website. While company officials did not agree to interview requests they did reply in an email that they decided to stop selling the offensive towel and apologized.
“We have already connected with R. Zed and apologized for our oversight. He had raised the same issue with other yoga accessory manufacturers that had also used imagery that was being used in a manner that didn’t align with Hindu beliefs. We have remedied the situation,” the email said.
Following the company’s decision to stop selling the towel, Zed issued another statement that quoted an email he received from Zen Fuego company officials admitting the design was a “mistake.”
“It was our mistake to incorporate the image of Lord Ganesha on our yoga towel. Thank you for making it clear to us that this was not acceptable,” the email from Zen Fuego to Zed said. “We meant no disrespect when we featured Lord Ganesha on our towel, but now we understand our error and that it was offensive to the Hindu community. The towel is no longer available and we will be more thoughtful moving forward.”
Zed went on to thank Zen Fuego for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community and suggested that all companies should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity to give them “an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.”