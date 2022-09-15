International Coastal Cleanup Day is right around the corner! On Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m to 12 p.m., thousands of cleanups will be happening throughout the state of California. We are fortunate to have many events happening throughout Ventura County to help clean and protect our local watersheds. The county of Ventura has coordinated over 20 sites with friendly and hard-working site captains who are excited to work alongside you. There are nine inland cleanup sites and 13 coastal cleanup sites as of the time of this writing. It is exciting to see the major impact that we are able to have when we gather together and work toward a common goal of preserving our environment. In 2021 we had over 2,000 volunteers pick up over 19,500 pounds of trash and recyclables in Ventura County alone and we are hoping to surpass both of those numbers and have an even greater impact this year.
We hope you will check out www.vccoastcleanup.org and find a site so you can participate in some of the fun. If you can’t make it to a cleanup and still want to participate in some capacity, you can still perform a solo cleanup and submit your trash data using the Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell Application so your efforts can be recognized at the county-level that day! Solo cleanups can be performed anywhere in the watershed. You can take a walk around the block and pick up trash in the storm drain or head to a local park that you know is a major trash hot spot and spruce it up. You can make any day this month a cleanup day so that it fits in with your schedule. Consider it Coastal Cleanup Month!
There are many ways to share your cleanup activities through social media. We want to see your weirdest, strangest or largest trash items so we can share them with everyone participating. Make sure to set them aside at your cleanup sites if you are able to join in person and post photos and tag us if you are out there performing a solo cleanup. Tag @vccoastcleanup and @surfridervc so we can share your unique trash items with the community.
The Ventura County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will be at the Ventura Promenade/“C” Street location between the Crowne Plaza and Aloha Steakhouse. We will have some sustainable swag to give away to our early bird volunteers! The county of Ventura has provided great reusable tote bags and reusable straws to give away to volunteers that will be distributed to volunteers at the various cleanup sites.
In addition, at the Ventura Promenade location, one of Surfrider’s National Partners, Stasher, has donated 50 Stasher bags that we get to share with some of the first participants on Saturday morning. We hope that these items will help inspire you to make easy and sustainable changes in your daily routines to keep items out of the landfill and ultimately out of our local watersheds and away from our ocean.
Please keep in mind that waivers are required to participate in these events and that PDFs can be found at www.vccoastcleanup.org. The Ventura Promenade/“C” Street location requires three waivers which are linked at ventura.surfrider.org/beach-cleanups/ and can be filled out ahead of time to save time at the check in tent. I hope to see you there! E-mail beachcleanups@ventura.surfrider.org with any questions regarding the Ventura Promenade/“C” Street cleanup with Surfrider.
Danielle Rose is Surfrider Ventura County’s cleanup lead for the monthly Ventura Promenade/“C” Street Cleanup site.