I’m a 40-year-old millennial, born in 1981, which means I’ll be 41 next month and one of the oldest millennials in the country. What I find is that the old millennials are a generation of lost souls, just floating back and forth between “old school” mentality and modern progressive idealism.
One institution that has really been difficult for people in this generation is the modern church. After child abuse revelations in both the Catholic and evangelical churches, as well as the dogmatic Republicanism of the evangelical movement, middle-aged Christians don’t want to be part of such dysfunctional groups. And while many say that church is messy, they forget that how a church deals with its scandals and leadership pratfalls is how it will deal with its congregation – to their detriment.
In 2019, before the pandemic, Gallop found, “U.S. church membership was 70% or higher from 1937 through 1976, falling modestly to an average of 68% in the 1970s through the 1990s. The past 20 years have seen an acceleration in the drop-off, with a 20-percentage-point decline since 1999 and more than half of that change occurring since the start of the current decade.”
The dropoff has to do with being disillusioned by both outdated practices and sexual scandals.
One of the most recent sexual abuse stories deals with the Southern Baptist Convention covering up years of abuse.
The SBC covered up evil behavior of male pastors while denying women a place at the table in ministry, watching their church growth decline. The SBC is the largest evangelical denomination, and they have openly mocked women pastors for teaching the Bible while protecting and hiding male pastors who hurt others. The same can be said of local megachurch pastor John MacArthur, who earlier this year was found to have protected a teacher molesting his children, banishing the mother and children for not accepting “God’s will” in their suffering.
Obviously, this lack of action is awful, but at the same time, minor infractions are given Old Testament punishments. Recently, Matt Chandler, a leading evangelical pastor in Texas, was confronted by a woman in his church, who was upset that he was DMing a female friend through Instagram, even though all spouses involved were fully aware and okay with the male-female friendship. After being confronted, an internal investigation was initiated. The elders of Village Church decided Chandler violated no improper sexual relationship but was wrong in his interacting with a woman — and they suspended him indefinitely. Chandler stepped down gracefully.
“The volume of exchanges and the familiarity, which played itself out in kind of coarse and foolish joking, is just not okay for someone who has been put in the position that God has placed me in,” Chandler said. “I don’t know if that’s tied to the pace I run, or the difficulty of the last six, seven years, but I agree with [the TVC elders]. And so, in their grace to me and my family, they’ve decided — and again, I think they’re right — to put me on a leave of absence.”
What troubles me is that this type of punishment reflects an anti-woman attitude. The modern evangelical church doesn’t want to hear from women when they are abused and want to stop intergender friendships, seeing women as the temptation no man can resist. I’ve been a part of the evangelical movement most of my life. I taught in Christian schools and led Bible studies. To be a part of a group that hides the abusers and is cynical about male-female friendships just seems too tiring to be around. It’s why I left in 2017, around the Trump “renaissance,” and haven’t looked back.
Had the elders really seen this as a non-sexual issue, why not just ask him to get off Instagram so that no one could strike up a digital relationship without transparency? He could tell the church he felt there was a slippery slope, and then we all move on. Instead, this type of kneejerk reaction only creates fear and frustration. Once this type of pattern is established, soon church members will be victims of a witch hunt against men and women being chummy.
I wish I could go to church again, but I find that after years of trying to deal with the politics and the people who arbitrarily punish the small and ignore the truly awful, all while waving a MAGA flag in front of their doors, it just makes me realize there is no church for old millennials.