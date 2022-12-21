We must expand access to California’s natural wonders
Public lands saved me. During college, the forest at the foot of the Santa Cruz Mountains calmed my anxieties, improved my attention and inspired my curiosity. The misty, verdant homelands of the Awaswas-speaking Uypi Tribe felt like a long way from my hot, paved and polluted suburban neighborhood in the Central Valley. Running those forest trails, moving through the marine layer, drifting through the resplendent redwoods, I outpaced my childhood asthma and caught wind of what lay ahead. I had discovered the pleasures, challenges and satisfactions of outdoor recreation, and later went on to establish the Ventura-based nonprofit environmental organization Runners for Public Lands.
Every Californian deserves such access to nature, and during this narrow window before the new year, Congress can make that happen for millions more of us by passing the Protecting Unique and Beautiful Landscapes by Investing in California (PUBLIC) Lands Act, S.3288. Introduced in 2020 and championed by Senators Padilla and Feinstein, this act will protect over one million acres of public lands and over 500 miles of rivers across the state. It also officially designates the Condor National Scenic Trail, crossing the entire length of the Los Padres National Forest from Los Angeles to Big Sur.
Too many people in our region and country don’t have access to well-stewarded public lands and natural landscapes, or don’t feel safe or welcome where they do. A report from the Center for American Progress and the Hispanic Access Foundation attributes this to both the legacies of the forced displacement of Native Americans from their resource-rich lands and the systemic segregation and exclusion of people of color from nature-rich places. We must continue to learn more about these painful histories and justly respond, and passing the PUBLIC Lands Act is one important step toward more equitable and safe access.
Passing this act would also secure public health benefits for all Californians. Ancient Chinese nature poets, central to my Asian American heritage, realized over a thousand years ago what Western medicine and psychology confirm today, that time in nature is healing, and essential to our well being and flourishing. According to these poets, four of the most important things for us, beyond family and friends, are clouds, forests, mountains and rivers. An American Psychological Association study summarizes the benefits of such things as well as improvements in mood and emotional regulation.
The PUBLIC Lands Act — crucial to reaching our nation’s ambitious goal of protecting 30% of lands and waters by 2030 — addresses climate disruption, biodiversity loss and environmental injustice, not to mention boosts our recreation-related economy. Public lands store immense amounts of carbon, minimizing the climate disruption disproportionately impacting Indigenous communities, communities of color and low-income communities. Protecting California’s public lands safeguards the diversity of our plant and animal populations. The benefits of this biodiversity — cultural, economic and ecological — as the Wilderness Society recently observed, range from increasing soil fertilization to controlling erosion (which improves water quality) to helping with pollination to preventing the outbreaks of disease.
Maps of the Sespe, Matilija, Dick Smith and San Rafael wildernesses are spread across my dining room table. As a college professor, the upcoming winter break is a much-needed time to reconnect with the forest. I plan to run and backpack as many of the 177 miles of the Condor Trail located in Ventura County and Santa Barbara County as possible. We hold these goods in common as a community, worthy of our recognition of dependence, and worthy of our love and care. I now urge our congressional leaders to make good on the leadership they have exercised thus far, and pass the PUBLIC Lands act before the new year.
Vic Thasiah is a professor of religion and environmental studies at California Lutheran University, a board member of Los Padres ForestWatch, and the founder of Runners for Public Lands.