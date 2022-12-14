Purple is the New Party: Adults refusing adulting

Millennials and Gen Z have a word they love using called “adulting.” The word has become the go-to word when 20-40 year olds need to describe taking care of their responsibilities. The dictionary defines it as “the practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult, especially the accomplishment of mundane but necessary tasks.” This could mean paying bills or going to work. It’s a fun word, a silly word, but it’s not really happening when you look at actual adults. If you think back to your youth, people were considered an adult after 40. Today, the adults aren’t acting like adults, and the younger people are doing the adulting.
If you look at the workforce as the defining soul of adulting, the numbers post-COVID are alarming when it comes to actually showing up for work.
Yahoo! Life reports: “Forty-two percent of people aged 25 to 34 prefer to work from home, which doesn’t even encompass the whole millennial generation. Twenty-nine percent of those aged 35 to 44 selected this preference, which includes older millennials and some young Gen Xers. Surprisingly, baby boomers are a bit more keen on working from home than Gen X, with 34% of those 65 and over preferring to work from home.”
These are the same generations that forced their kids to go to school, and now they don’t want to get out of bed. You’d think it would be the other way around, yet that isn’t the case at all.
“Gen Z (born from 1997-2012) had the lowest percentage of people say that they’d prefer to work from home, with less than 29% choosing that option. But Gen Z isn’t exactly avoiding remote work. That would be baby boomers and older Gen Xers, who had the highest percentage of people say they don’t want to work remotely (37%), making them the generation that most wants to return to the office.” The article goes on to add, “While not all of Gen Z wants to work remotely, 27% of them do see working from home as an absolute necessity; more than any other generation. And between all of the generations, 24% (about a quarter of all people) feel the same.”
Politically, the youth have been much more restrained, whereas the “adults” have been the radicals. According to Wbur.org, “Robert Pape, who directs the Chicago Project on Security and Threats at the University of Chicago, has been analyzing the identities of the more than 700 people arrested for breaking through the barricades” on Jan. 6, 2021. You would think the rioters were fringe groups, but the data says otherwise: “As of Dec. 2021, he says 87% of Capitol rioters he’s analyzed were not members of violent groups like the Oath Keepers or Proud Boys.”
“We’re used to thinking of extremists as on the fringe,” Pape says. “... What we see over and over in their demographics and in their motives really is a disturbing picture: That this is coming from part of the mainstream.” In fact, according to Pape, the Jan. 6 rioters were mostly in their 40s and 50s. Had these rioters been kids, we would have asked, where are their parents?
Not only are adults becoming revolutionaries and not wanting to go to work, they aren’t even interested in seeing grown up films and embracing art made for them.
Dnyuz.com, a movie analysis site, is seeing a huge drop in grown-up films doing well at the box office. “One after another, films for grown-ups have failed to find an audience big enough to justify their cost. ‘Armageddon Time’ cost roughly $30 million to make and market and collected $1.9 million at the North American box office. ‘Tár’ cost at least $35 million, including marketing; ticket sales total $5.3 million. Universal spent around $55 million to make and market ‘She Said,’ which also took in $5.3 million. ‘Devotion’ cost well over $100 million and has generated $14 million in ticket sales.”
You might be saying you haven’t heard of those films, but even Steven Spielberg’s recent The Fabelmans has only collected $5.7 million in four weeks of limited play.
This is all staggering data. With 50% of adults not married, wages not going up, and civil unrest increasing, the adults aren’t adulting. They are denying responsibility and forsaking the art created for them. Counting on them to rise up isn’t wise. When people say the children are our future, they might actually be right this time.