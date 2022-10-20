Over the past two years our country has had a real turnaround in how we view race in our culture. While much of this has produced open conversation and started a road to better outcomes, we cannot deny that most of the finger pointing has been at older white people. What this has done is allowed other identity and racial groups to hide under the radar in their own racist behaviors and ideas, as they are considered allies, while also putting them in positions of power. The recent scandal involving Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments is one example, and the Los Angeles City Council is another, as Latino Democrats were recorded saying vile comments about a white member’s adopted Black son. For racial wounds to heal, we must not be afraid to call racism out on both sides, as that is the only way true healing can be achieved.
For those not knowledgeable about what happened in L.A., three city council members were recently asked to step down after their awful remarks about a colleague’s son. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León refused to step down, whereas former council president Nury Martinez resigned. Martinez was the council member making the most outlandish statements.
A Yahoo News story summed up the recent comments:
“In the clip, then-City Council President Nury Martinez disparaged a white council member’s Black son, using a Spanish phrase meaning ‘looks like a monkey’ and suggesting the child needed to be beaten to make him behave. She said the council member treated his son like an ‘accessory,’ and Councilmember Kevin de León later seemed to compare the council member’s handling of his child to Martinez holding a Louis Vuitton handbag. The conversation also included Councilmember Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera, then-president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. In the same conversation, Martinez is also heard making bigoted and crude remarks about Oaxacans, Jews and Armenians.” (“How L.A. City Hall became so corrupt: A recent history of bribes, kickbacks, scandal, leaks,” Grace Toohey, Oct. 14, 2022.)
Racism is not owned by just white males anymore. While white racism is still prevalent, and much of the anti-Latino rhetoric used by Donald Trump continues to be celebrated, if we limit ourselves to just him and his ilk, we will miss out on confronting the under-the-radar groups.
Sadly, some of the solutions are as ridiculous as the problem
is horrendous.
The Guardian had a report about how white liberal women are fighting their racism with the program Race to Dinner. The program works like this: “A white woman volunteers to host a dinner in her home for seven other white women – often strangers, perhaps acquaintances. (Each dinner costs $2,500, which can be covered by a generous host or divided among guests.) A frank discussion is led by co-founders Regina Jackson, who is black, and Saira Rao, who identifies as Indian American. They started Race to Dinner to challenge liberal white women to accept their racism, however subconscious. ‘If you did this in a conference room, they’d leave,’ Rao says. ‘But wealthy white women have been taught never to leave the dinner table.’” (“Why liberal white women pay a lot of money to learn over dinner how they’re racist,” Poppy Noor, Feb. 3, 2020.)
Recently, Kanye West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris fashion show, along with muckraker Candace Owens, a Black conservative. Kanye West is always up for an outlandish statement, but his recent tweets have been alarming and beyond forgivable.
West tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West tweeted on Saturday, promoting Twitter to take action the following day. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
None of this behavior is acceptable. But sadly, conservatives like Tucker Carlson and Owens are promoting West’s wild racism, using him as a puppet for their causes.
I’m Armenian but with strong Caucasian features. I’ve had people from multiple racial groups say awful things about Armenians, Asians, Jews and other groups, assuming I was just “another white guy” who would accept their rants. As if I was an ally to them. Well, I didn’t agree, to their surprise.
What we are seeing is racism coming from the left, the right, and in all shades. As long as we isolate racism to the image of old white men and women we will never truly heal. It’s a new frontier out there, and we must be willing to look objectively if we are to move forward morally.