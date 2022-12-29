The current state of the Republican Party, aka the Grand Old Party, is not healthy. What should have been a landslide red wave victory this past November became an embarrassing thud, with the DNC keeping the Senate and now the GOP debating if longtime House minority leader Kevin McCarthy should become the Speaker of the House. This clown show is a mixture of bad Trump-backed candidates, a terrible reliance on podcasters and talking heads, and a culture war agenda that doesn’t reflect the American people anymore. Yet, we all sit back waiting for a moderate GOP candidate that doesn’t scare us with tweets or clownish buffoonery, if only so the country can settle down and become productive again. With inflation creating an unsteady economical world, the GOP must rely on one group to restore dignity — their old establishment.
Currently, conservatism has a row of young, rowdy, pompous white men like Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh leading the march in a pseudo-religious right masked as Judeo-Christian conservatism. It’s a hateful mantra, blaming our societal ills on drag queen story hours and gay themes in Disney movies. Their favorite term is “wokeness,” as they try to drive it out of our schools, shows and society. They are failing miserably. They might be building loyal fans, but their answer to everything is “be less woke” instead of lowering taxes, expanding freedom and creating economical strategies that benefit all of the United States.
Kirk recently sent a message to 168 RNC members, threatening them with the promise that they’ll lose donors if they don’t double down on this millennial conservatism, which argues the real problem is “them” and not “us.”
“How do we plan to win in 2024 if you so boldly reject listening to the grassroots, our donors, and the biggest organizations and voices in the conservative movement?” Kirk asked in the message, which was obtained by The Washington Post. “If ignored, we will have the most stunted and muted Republican Party in the history of the conservative movement, the likes of which we haven’t seen in generations.”
Kirk, Shapiro and Walsh want to be the Rush Limbaughs of this new podcasting era. They don’t get YouTube clicks with solid economical policy videos, but instead on videos “owning the libs” and taking microcosms of society like drag queen library reading hour and turning it into the greatest horror we face today. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are guilty of this as well, and they all are warning the RNC to change or get their funding cut and lose young conservatives to their media cult.
Ben Proto, an RNC member from Connecticut, dismissed Kirk’s initiative in an email as he took aim at “Celebrities who claim to have the pulse of the voters, but who talk in an echo chamber to people who already agree with them.”
“And when I hear that some of these same ‘celebrities’ are going to start a PAC to take over state committees and county committees, and the national committee, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, because it is clear they truly do not understand how elections, at any level, work and, more importantly, how they are won.”
Here is the answer to the problem many of us see. In the attempt to knock down the old school white male patriarchy of the GOP a few years ago, all that came out of it was an arrogant group of hacks like Kirk and Shapiro. The future of the party lies not in the hands of the podcasters, but in the hands of the establishment.
After Donald Trump’s candidates like Herschel Walker and Kari Lake flatlined, who were cheered on by the talking heads and YouTube stars of the right, the establishment must take the party back. Where are our John Kasichs? Where are the Republicans of the past who focused on fiscal responsibility and working with the Democrats?
In 2015 and 2016 they were kicked to the side by Trump and the Fox News bandwagon. Seven years later, the party has no identity. Instead of fighting dumb culture war issues, which they’ve already lost, it is time to rebrand as a party of fiscal responsibility and letting the culture move at the pace it wants.
I may not agree with everything that group wants, but I know I’d sleep better at night with the old male guard than a punk podcast bully with an Internet connection and ring light.