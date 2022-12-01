It’s 2022 and our culture has been battling significant issues (racial inequality and sexual harassment) and insignificant issues (wokeness in Disney movies) for the past few years, with progress in some areas while in others, people still feel the need to be upset by a gay character in a Disney film. But if there is one issue that has played a crucial part in the development of young people, it’s the body positivity movement. For the past few years celebrities and social media influencers have railed on the unfair treatment heavy-set people have received in the area of beauty, except that they have been completely one sided — focusing on women and ignoring men.
It appears that all the talk against “fat shaming” only goes to support heavy-set women. In 2022 we’ve seen music star Lizzo come out to support the pleasantly plump, as well as Sports Illustrated putting plus-size model Yumi Nu on the cover of its swimsuit edition. While pundits like Bill Maher and Jordan Peterson have knocked down the movement in an attempt to refocus on the general health of people, the real problem is the double standard applied to men, as People magazine chose to embrace Captain America Chris Evans as 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive. In a world where there are so many other qualities to choose from, why not embrace the other aspects of manhood besides great abs and superstardom?
What makes the choice of Chris Evans problematic is that it just creates a bigger gap between what is reality and what is fantasy. YourTango.com recently reported about an OK Cupid dating app survey which found that women find 80% of men unattractive.
“Women are often thought of as picky, especially where men are concerned. Some single women are known to have lists of characteristics that their ideal man must possess, like great abs, a sense of humor, a six-figure income, and a nice car,” YourTango.com commented. “When a woman meets a potential mate, she has to decide which of these traits are deal-breakers and which she can let go. No matter how selective a woman might be, some have strict physical attributes from their must-haves list, as an OkCupid study found that women find 80 percent of men unattractive.”
Kevin Samuels used to say, “Ask a woman what she wants in a man and
she’ll write War and Peace. Ask what she’s bringing, and she can’t fill the back of a stamp.”
Putting Chris Evans on the cover only increases the standard men can’t meet. People will say men have held women to this standard for decades. No. Hollywood did. Even though men might have found models more attractive than their local options to date, they still married their “average” girl next door. Women are way more picky. Today, one in three men under 30 are either not having sex or a virgin. One Tinder study claims 95% of women are having sex with 5% of men. Most other studies claim 90% of women are having sex with 10% of men.
Let me make this clear: Chris Evans is not the problem. Just as Pamela Anderson wasn’t the problem in the 1990s. The problem is that our society limits attractiveness to physical attraction to such a point that people think being with someone “average” is settling. Our dating currency used to be measured by different factors. Women used to be measured by their ability to be a good wife and mother. Men were judged by ambition and potential income.
In the end, we are creating a world of lonely men and women with sexual partners but no life partners. Men can move from one night stand to one night stand. From the Bible to Darwinism, that’s been proven in the data. But women need communication and companionship. And as long as the standard is Chris Evans, we will continue to produce our culture of loneliness. According to the most recent census, 129 million Americans are single. There’s only 330 million in the country.
Maybe it’s time for People magazine to start the redefinition of sexiness in men. Why not put Jonah Hill or Keenan Thompson on the cover? Women claim they find a sense of humor sexy, yet they have not put one comedian on the cover. Where’s a scientist? A teacher? A coach?
It’s time to redefine sexiness in all its shapes and forms. For both genders. Before we all end up alone because we all think we are too good for each other.