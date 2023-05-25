Hunter Electric has the right stuff

If you want to speak to Bill Hunter, owner of Hunter Electric, just dial his personal phone number. You won’t get a secretary, a call service or a voicemail message — the man himself will pick up.
“You will always talk to me and I always answer your call, including after hours and weekends.”
DECADES OF EXPERIENCE
Bill has been an electrician for 27 years. He started working in high school as a framer, and then helped a family friend who was an electrical contractor. He was impressed by Bill’s skills and work ethic so he offered Bill a job. Through the ensuing years, he worked for a variety of other electrical contractors, honing his craft and expanding his skillset.
“I went out on my own in 2013,” Bill says.
It was a one-man operation until last year. His workload increased so he has expanded his family business with additional employees. Even so, Hunter remains closely involved with all aspects of his business, including customer service.
THE RIGHT STUFF
If there’s one thing that Bill takes as much pride in as his customer service, it is his expertise in all things electrical.
“I’m knowledgeable in what I do,” he explains. Emergency lighting systems, flat-panel LEDs, remodeling, retrofitting – he’s done it all. Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, he’s also a Tesla certified installer.
Whether the project is commercial or residential, Bill does more than the minimum, “I not only meet code requirements, but I go above what is expected.”
His reasoning is that a little extra effort up front can save work and complications down the road, and give customers the flexibility to adjust or add onto their current project as their electrical needs change. He thinks long term for customers’ needs.
Anyone who has hired a contractor has, more likely than not, found themselves faced with dust, debris and other messes that need tending after a job is complete. Rest assured, that will not happen with Hunter Electric. The owner aims to be as thorough and tidy as possible in all of his projects.
“We’re very clean,” Bill confirms. “People are shocked by how clean we are when we leave the area.”
CREATING RELATIONSHIPS
With an emphasis on quality work, safety and customer satisfaction, it’s not much of a surprise to learn that most Hunter Electric clients return to the locally and family owned company.
“I create relationships,” Bill explains. “I treat my customers like family,” adding that he gets plenty of repeat business every month, and that some of his customers have been coming to him for years. In fact, they know they can count on him in the face of an emergency.
“I got a call on the Friday before Mother’s Day,” he relates. “I got there at 9:30 p.m. and was done by 11:30 p.m.”
For more than a year, he’s been the sole electrician for the Ventura County Charter Schools and recently finished an eight-month project for Ventura Toyota. That job involved “all new fixtures in the showroom and other buildings,” with a complete LED retrofit and installation.
No matter the scope or size of the project, Hunter Electric is available to meet your electrical needs.
Hunter Electric, 805-509-8323, electricianventuracounty.com.