The pandemic was, of course, an awful event on a global scale. But for the Joy Formidable, and in particular the band’s lead singer/guitarist Ritzy Bryan, it proved to be a time of healing, understanding and re-energizing after a disheartening time both personally and professionally.
The brightening outlook is reflected in the current Joy Formidable album, Into The Blue, which was recently reissued with a pair of additional new songs to coincide with the band’s return to touring this fall.
Stormy weather
For singer/guitarist Bryan and her bandmates, bassist/singer Rhydian Dafydd and drummer Matthew James Thomas, the difficulties began with the release of the third Joy Formidable album, 2016’s Hitch. Having gained plenty of praise and a decent-sized audience with two previous albums released on major label Atlantic Records, the Joy Formidable had parted ways with that label and signed to Caroline Records — only to see things go sideways from there.
“We kind of lost our entire label team during Hitch,” Bryan explained in a late-August phone interview. “They’d all been replaced, and then we ended up getting into a really horrible situation we didn’t foresee ourselves getting into where the label for Hitch tried to come after us financially as well at the end of that record.”
Bryan avoided sharing specifics about the lawsuit, and an Internet search turned up little information about the case, including what entity filed the suit.
“It was actually a partner of Caroline. I won’t mention them in case I have to call up my lawyer again,” Bryan said with a laugh, offering only that detail.
But the lawsuit was no laughing matter. And Bryan was also facing heartache on a personal level as she started to realize she was in a several-year relationship with a boyfriend that she described as “toxic” and “very subtly manipulative.”
“I really kind of felt I kind of got taken, got completely duped in that sense,” Bryan said. “I kind of felt like I had not been savvy enough with the label situation and kind of had a partner that maybe didn’t raise you up. It wasn’t somebody who supported you, and it was actually somebody who enjoyed seeing that your power was being taken away.”
Clearer skies
Against that backdrop, Bryan now admits she wasn’t sure she was in the right place mentally to tackle a new album. “After we regrouped the unit, the three of us were still, like, unchanged, still completely excited for Joy Formidable, but we definitely felt like we had been battered a little bit from that experience. And I couldn’t write. It must have been the stress of everything, where I hadn’t quite processed it. I kind of felt like I didn’t have anything in me for a moment. And then you’re kind of wondering like ‘Do we need to think about something else?’ It just brought up a lot of questions at that moment.”
But Bryan, Dafydd and Thomas soldiered forward and wrote and demoed some new songs.
“And then we said, well, we’ll go into the studio and we’ll see what comes of these demos,” Bryan explained.
The Joy Formidable emerged in 2018 with an ambitious and more experimental album in AAARTH, which expanded on the band’s impactful blend of hooky pop and bracing guitar rock/pop, but was not as immediately accessible as the band’s previous albums. Making and touring behind AAARTH, though, helped get life back on track for the band.
“We’re probably in a much more positive, empowered, like creatively harmonious place than we’ve ever been because we’ve definitely seen, like, the stinky underbelly of music sometimes, in lots of different ways,” Bryan said.
“Feeling healed”
It was with that more upbeat outlook — and for Bryan, a new and much more healthy and supportive relationship — that the Joy Formidable began work in 2019 on Into The Blue even demoing a few songs while on a U.S. tour that fall. The original plan was to release the album in 2020, but then the pandemic hit and there was no immediate need to have a new album for the next round of touring. While the pandemic was a terrible event, Bryan said she benefited from being able to focus on music and her own well being without the many distractions and multi-tasking that usually happens during the process of recording a new album and preparing for its release.
“I think I was ready to just make an album in one place,” she said. “I’d take a moment for myself. And I’ve talked to quite a few different people where a lot of musicians have said the same thing, ‘I actually got to slow down for a while and stay with myself.’ And I do think that some of the tracks on Into The Blue are a reflection of me getting a bit more in tune with myself, whereas sometimes when life just kind of sweeps you away and everything’s busy, busy, maybe you just keep on burying the things over again. That’s something I definitely enjoyed during COVID. The rest of it sucked, don’t get me wrong.”
Into The Blue lyrically reflects the more positive outlook, as a general theme emerged about recognizing and appreciating beauty and love and being open to taking chances.
“For me now it’s all been about a path of not wanting to kind of become distrustful and more impeded or wanting to shy away,” Bryan said. “I want to take that information and be even more open. I want to be more vulnerable in the writing process. But also, like I said, I think when you start feeling healed, you don’t invite dysfunctional people in either. So it’s been a path of, like, I don’t know . . . really kind of starting to get more and more in touch with myself. And Into The Blue is definitely kind of right in the middle of all of that acknowledgement and all of that wanting to make those changes.”
Return to the light
Recording Into The Blue during the pandemic presented some challenges — most notably, having to record the drums remotely because Thomas was still in England. But the Joy Formidable returned with a strong and focused album that should appeal to fans of the band’s previous four albums. As on earlier albums, Into The Blue has forceful songs, such as “Sevier,” “Chimes” and “Only Once,” that balance swirling and buzzing guitars and assertive beats with sharp pop hooks. But the band also scales back the bombast on the easy-going and approachable title song and adds variety to the album with the idiosyncratic but appealing “Gotta Feed My Dog” and songs like “Farrago” and “Back To Nothing” that are a bit lighter, but still rock.
With the deluxe version of Into The Blue out, the Joy Formidable are returning to touring with an extensive run that includes gigs opening for the Front Bottoms, festival dates and headlining shows. The varying set lengths for these shows has made crafting a set list a challenge and Bryan suspects the band’s shows will evolve some during the tour.
“I like to be really free with our live sets, and it’s been quite hard to kind of choose [songs],” Bryan said. “I kind of have an idea of what I want to start the tour with, but it will probably evolve into something kind of quite different, to be honest. And I’ll embrace that.” ♦
The Joy Formidable joins The Front
Bottoms at the Majestic Ventura Theater, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.venturatheater.net.